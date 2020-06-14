Overview

Dr. Katherine Clark, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.



Dr. Clark works at Novant Health Thomasville Medical Associates in Thomasville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.