Dr. Katherine Cheeves, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katherine Cheeves, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Prescott, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER.
Katherine Cheeves MD Pllc141 S McCormick St Ste 112, Prescott, AZ 86303 Directions (928) 445-8400
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Dr. Cheeves takes care to listen to my concerns, and asks pertinent questions to draw out what is truly going on in my life. I am confident that her advice is in my best interest, and her suggestions for helping my concerns is spot on. I am secure knowing that we work together to find proper treatments for every part of my care.
About Dr. Katherine Cheeves, MD
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1235207424
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Dr. Cheeves has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cheeves accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cheeves has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cheeves has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cheeves on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cheeves. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cheeves.
