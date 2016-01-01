Overview

Dr. Katherine Carias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center.



Dr. Carias works at John Ditraglia MD in Portsmouth, OH with other offices in Ashland, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Hives along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.