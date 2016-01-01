Dr. Katherine Carias, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carias is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Carias, MD
Dr. Katherine Carias, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Portsmouth, OH. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with King's Daughters Medical Center, Meadowview Regional Medical Center and Three Rivers Medical Center.
Portsmouth Family Health Center717 5th St, Portsmouth, OH 45662 Directions (606) 324-7704Tuesday10:00am - 4:30pm
Asthma & Allergy Associates2501 Lexington Ave, Ashland, KY 41101 Directions (606) 324-7704Monday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- King's Daughters Medical Center
- Meadowview Regional Medical Center
- Three Rivers Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Allergy & Immunology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Med College Va
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Carias has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carias works at
Dr. Carias has seen patients for Hives, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carias on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carias speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Carias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.