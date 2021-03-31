Dr. Katherine Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Brown, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Brown, MD is a Dermatologist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 3400 Civic Center Blvd Ste 330, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-2737
-
2
Trustees of the Univ of PA250 King of Prussia Rd, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2400
- 3 145 King of Prussia Rd Ste 306, Radnor, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
Dr Brown is eagle-eyed in spotting dermatological problems and steady-handed in fixing them. I've had skin problems for most of my life (eczema, psoriasis, etc), but during the five years I've been seeing Dr Brown I've had fewer flare-ups than ever before, and she has erased them quickly.
About Dr. Katherine Brown, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1952596538
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Rash, Herpes Simplex Infection and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.