Overview

Dr. Katherine Brown, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Council Bluffs, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAMRA UNIVERSITY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside and Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs.



Dr. Brown works at Catholic Health Initiatives in Council Bluffs, IA with other offices in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, Atherosclerosis and Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.