Dr. Bouchard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Bouchard, DO
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bouchard, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Locations
Methodist Charlton Fmly Med Ctr3500 W Wheatland Rd, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (214) 947-5400
Baylor Scott and White Family Medicine Uptown4161 McKinney Ave Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75204 Directions (972) 817-7040
CareNow - Greenville4844 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (214) 295-9410
CareNow - Uptown2404 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75201 Directions (214) 721-0630
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She’s the best doctor I have had
About Dr. Katherine Bouchard, DO
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bouchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bouchard works at
Dr. Bouchard has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouchard.
