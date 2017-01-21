Dr. Bolt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katherine Bolt, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bolt, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Dr. Bolt works at
Locations
Legacy-chs6550 Mapleridge St Ste 106, Houston, TX 77081 Directions (713) 779-7200
Texas Children's Hospital6651 Main St Ste F760, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 335-0335
Planned Parenthood4600 Gulf Fwy Ste 300, Houston, TX 77023 Directions (713) 514-1107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent bedside manner, follows evidence-based medicine guidelines when applicable, makes well thought-out, trustworthy, and sound decisions, involves the patient in medical decision-making when appropriate. She's a terrific OB/GYN - I would recommend her to anyone!
About Dr. Katherine Bolt, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1073750477
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bolt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bolt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bolt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bolt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bolt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bolt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.