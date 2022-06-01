See All Allergists & Immunologists in Fairfield, CT
Dr. Katherine Bloom, MD

Allergy & Immunology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Bloom, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.

Dr. Bloom works at Allergy and Asthma Care in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Monroe, CT. They frequently treat conditions like All Types of Food Poisoning along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Allergy and Asthma Care
    55 Walls Dr Ste 405, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 259-7070
    Allergy and Asthma Care
    500 Monroe Tpke, Monroe, CT 06468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 445-1960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Vincent's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 01, 2022
    Exceptionally thorough. A great diagnostician. Caring and practical
    Amy — Jun 01, 2022
    About Dr. Katherine Bloom, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1760697635
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Bloom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bloom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bloom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bloom has seen patients for All Types of Food Poisoning, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bloom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bloom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bloom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bloom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bloom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

