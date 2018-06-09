Overview

Dr. Katherine Berger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Berger works at Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C. in Lincoln, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.