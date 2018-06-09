Dr. Katherine Berger, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Berger, DPM
Overview
Dr. Katherine Berger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus, Bryan West Campus, CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Lincoln Surgical Hospital.
Dr. Berger works at
Locations
-
1
Dr. Richard Evans, D.P.M., P.C.3401 O St, Lincoln, NE 68510 Directions (402) 474-4766
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
- Bryan West Campus
- CHI Health St. Elizabeth
- Lincoln Surgical Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Nebraska
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berger?
Dr berger is an excellent doctor she is very knowledgeable and a very compassionate person. I wouldn't go to any other doctor and I highly recommend her
About Dr. Katherine Berger, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1760493829
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- University Of Nebraska
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berger works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.