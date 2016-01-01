Overview

Dr. Katherine Beresford, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Virginia, MN. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Beresford works at Virginia Clinic in Virginia, MN with other offices in Spooner, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.