Dr. Katherine Bell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Bell, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bell, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine.
Dr. Bell works at
Locations
-
1
U.S. Dermatology Partners Belliare5420 West Loop S Ste 4500, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
U.S. Dermatology Partners Kingwood2300 Green Oak Dr Ste 200, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 358-7600Monday8:15am - 5:00pmTuesday8:15am - 5:00pmWednesday8:15am - 5:00pmThursday8:15am - 5:00pmFriday8:15am - 2:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bell?
Dr Bell is 2nd Derma I have seen at facility. The first one moved to their other location. I was delighted with her service and Dr Bell is equal. One of my measures is stall consistency and their reason for joining or staying I have total confidence in their advice and their skills
About Dr. Katherine Bell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1295743607
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- 1998
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Standord University
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bell has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bell works at
Dr. Bell has seen patients for Acne and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.