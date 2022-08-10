Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bartush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Methodist Heart Hospital.
Locations
UTH Medical Arts & Research Center- Orthopaedic Surgery8300 Floyd Curl Dr Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9300
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bartush has been a amazing add. The personal care and empathy for me has been outstanding.
About Dr. Katherine Bartush, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bartush accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bartush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bartush. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bartush.
