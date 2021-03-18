Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD
Overview
Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
Locations
Penick Eye Center5300 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 664-5354
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been with this establishment for over 20 years and Dr Baltz is awesomely amazing...
About Dr. Katherine Baltz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1225006497
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS AT FAYETTEVILLE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baltz has seen patients for Glaucoma and Conjunctival Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Baltz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baltz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baltz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baltz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.