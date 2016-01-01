See All Plastic Surgeons in Pasadena, CA
Dr. Katherine Au, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katherine Au, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Au works at Shriners for Children Medical Center, Pasadena, CA in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shriners for Children Medical Center, Pasadena, CA
    909 S Fair Oaks Ave, Pasadena, CA 91105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 389-9300
    Wednesday
    5:30am - 7:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries
Bracheal Plexus Surgery
Breast Hypoplasia
Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries
Bracheal Plexus Surgery
Breast Hypoplasia

Bracheal Plexus Birth Injuries Chevron Icon
Bracheal Plexus Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Burn Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Congenital Hand Anomaly Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Laser Microsurgery Chevron Icon
Port Wine Stain Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Allied Pacific IPA
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • Desert Oasis Healthcare
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Medical Health Plan, Inc.
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Health Net of California
    • HealthCare Partners
    • HealthSmart
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • LACare
    • Medicaid of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Pacific Health Alliance
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    About Dr. Katherine Au, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689888042
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • PA STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Katherine Au, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Au is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Au accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Au has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Au works at Shriners for Children Medical Center, Pasadena, CA in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Au’s profile.

    Dr. Au has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Au.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Au, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Au appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

