Overview

Dr. Katherine Alatorre, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA.



Dr. Alatorre works at Unitypoint Health - St. Luke's Breast and Bone Health in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.