Overview

Dr. Katherine Addison, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Matthews Medical Center.



Dr. Addison works at Novant Health Dilworth Pediatrics in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.