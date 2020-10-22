Overview

Dr. Katherine Aberle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.



Dr. Aberle works at Ascentist Ear Nose and Throat in Lees Summit, MO with other offices in Golden, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.