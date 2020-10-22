Dr. Katherine Aberle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aberle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katherine Aberle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katherine Aberle, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission.
Locations
ENT Associates of Greater Kansas City4880 NE GOODVIEW CIR, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 478-4200
Peak ENT and Voice Center1030 Johnson Rd Ste 350, Golden, CO 80401 Directions (720) 401-2139
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Shawnee Mission
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Aberle preformed in office sinus procedure to open up closed sinus. Very happy with the results.
About Dr. Katherine Aberle, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska / College of Medicine
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Miami University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aberle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aberle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aberle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aberle works at
Dr. Aberle has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aberle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Aberle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aberle.
