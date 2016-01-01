Overview

Dr. Katherina Calvillo, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Weymouth, MA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with South Shore Hospital.



Dr. Calvillo works at Brigham and Womens Hospital/Dana Farber Cancer Institute in Weymouth, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.