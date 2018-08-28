Dr. Katharine Yao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Yao, MD
Dr. Katharine Yao, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Southern Illinois University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital, Glenbrook Hospital, Highland Park Hospital and Skokie Hospital.
North Shore University Health System2650 Ridge Ave Ste 1155, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
- Highland Park Hospital
- Skokie Hospital
I felt very comfortable with Dr. Yao. I did visit another surgeon at another hospital and after that appointment it was confirmed in my mind that Dr. Yao would be my surgeon for my double mastectomy.
About Dr. Katharine Yao, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1184698060
- John Wayne Cancer Institute
- Northwestern University School of Medicine
- Southern Illinois University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Yao has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Yao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yao.
