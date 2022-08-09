See All Allergists & Immunologists in San Diego, CA
Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD

Allergy & Immunology
Overview

Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with Scripps Clin and Rsch Found

Dr. Woessner works at Mercy Physicians Medical Group in San Diego, CA with other offices in Vista, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Michael S Kipper MD Inc
    5395 Ruffin Rd Ste 202, San Diego, CA 92123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 874-2306
    Michael N. Rutman,D.O.,A.M.C.
    2355 S Melrose Dr, Vista, CA 92081 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 598-0088

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Animal Allergies
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Katharine Woessner, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184663650
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clin and Rsch Found
    Residency
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hospital University Miami
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Woessner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Woessner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Woessner has seen patients for Animal Allergies, Allergic Rhinitis and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Woessner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Woessner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Woessner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Woessner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Woessner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

