Dr. Kate White, MD
Overview
Dr. Kate White, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with East Cooper Medical Center.
Locations
LowCountry OB/GYN - Mt. Pleasant851 Leonard Fulghum Dr Ste 201, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (843) 884-5133
LowCountry OB/GYN - Georgetown2199 N Fraser St Ste B, Georgetown, SC 29440 Directions (843) 884-5133
LowCountry OB/GYN - Park West10 Farmfield Ave Ste A, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 884-5133
Hospital Affiliations
- East Cooper Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. White has a wonderful bedside manner. She is friendly, knowledgeable, helpful and really takes the time to listen to her patients and address their concerns. I highly recommend Dr. White!
About Dr. Kate White, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1598728362
Education & Certifications
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
