Dr. Katharine Vanslyke, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Vanslyke works at Amelia Medical Associates in Norfolk, VA with other offices in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.