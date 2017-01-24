Dr. Katharine Ruhl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruhl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Ruhl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katharine Ruhl, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Ruhl works at
Locations
-
1
Meridian Partners625 N Michigan Ave Ste 2550, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 640-7740
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruhl?
a kind and caring doctor. easy to talk to
About Dr. Katharine Ruhl, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1881885572
Education & Certifications
- Geriatric Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruhl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ruhl accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ruhl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ruhl works at
Dr. Ruhl has seen patients for Anxiety, Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) and Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ruhl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruhl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruhl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ruhl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ruhl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.