Dr. Katharine Offer, MD
Dr. Katharine Offer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Katharine Offer, MD is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ.
Dr. Offer works at
Locations
1
Tomorrows Children's Institute30 Prospect Ave # Wfan, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 381-3445
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Katharine Offer, MD
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1154611754
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Offer accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Offer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Offer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Offer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Offer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Offer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.