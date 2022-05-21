See All Pediatric Neurologists in Denver, CO
Pediatric Neurology
Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado At Denver Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Meddles works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology & Sleep Medicine - Denver in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology and Sleep Medicine
    2055 N High St Ste 210, Denver, CO 80205 (303) 963-0138

  Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Migraine
Headache
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    May 21, 2022
    Three days before my son had an overnight High School trip, Dr. Meddles diagnosed epilepsy. My son has had only two seizures so the irregular EEG and follow up diagnosis was a complete shock. Within the first three days of this diagnosis, Dr. Meddles worked with my son's psychiatrist to determine the best seizure medication and the office staff worked with our son's high school to provide a school based health plan. All of this happened within three days and my son is able to attend his High School trip. This kind of customer service just does not happen in the medical field. (In comparison it took me five days, multiple phone calls, and an in person visit with our pediatrician's office just to get a referral to see Dr. Meddles.) The care and service we have received so far as helped us to begin processing and figuring out how to live with this diagnosis. I am grateful and thrilled beyond belief.
    The Sullivans — May 21, 2022
    Pediatric Neurology
    English, Spanish
    1134424963
    University Of Colorado At Denver Health Sciences Center
    Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Dr. Katharine Meddles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Meddles has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meddles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Meddles works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Neurology & Sleep Medicine - Denver in Denver, CO.

    Dr. Meddles has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Meddles. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meddles, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meddles appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

