Dr. Katharine Esselen, MD
Dr. Katharine Esselen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, 330 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Mount Auburn Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I highly recommend Dr. Esselen. She listens to your concerns and treats her patients with utmost respect and empathy. Dr. Esselen is the best Oncologist!
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Gynecological Oncology
Dr. Esselen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Esselen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Esselen has seen patients for Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esselen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Esselen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esselen.
