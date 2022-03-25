Overview

Dr. Katharine Esselen, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center and Mount Auburn Hospital.



Dr. Esselen works at HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATES in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic, Hysteroscopy and Gynecologic Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.