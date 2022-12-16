Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cordova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD
Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.
Locations
Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 584-2127Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am facing my third Mohs surgery for Melanoma on the top of my head. It is serious and in the same general area. I trust this doctor!
About Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD
- Mohs Micrographic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1396962767
Education & Certifications
- Brown University, Providence, Ri
- Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
- Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
- University of Arizona
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cordova has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cordova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cordova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cordova has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Basal Cell Carcinoma , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cordova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
380 patients have reviewed Dr. Cordova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cordova.
