Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (380)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.

Dr. Cordova works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West
    14506 W Granite Valley Dr Ste 205, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 584-2127
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 380 ratings
    Patient Ratings (380)
    5 Star
    (372)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 16, 2022
    I am facing my third Mohs surgery for Melanoma on the top of my head. It is serious and in the same general area. I trust this doctor!
    SB — Dec 16, 2022
    About Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396962767
    Education & Certifications

    • Brown University, Providence, Ri
    • Brigham and Women's Hospital/Harvard Medical School
    • Univ Of Az Coll Of Med
    • University of Arizona
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
