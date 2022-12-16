Overview

Dr. Katharine Cordova, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Sun City West, AZ. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ Of Az Coll Of Med.



Dr. Cordova works at Beatrice Keller Clinic Sun City West in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Carcinoma in Situ of Skin and Basal Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.