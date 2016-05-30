Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD
Overview
Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Medical Offices10850 Arrow Rte, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (888) 750-0036
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
She is friendly, makes us feel comfortable, professional, attentive and sensitive to our concerns. She takes time to explain and address any concerns we might have. We never feel rushed through an appointment. We highly recommend Dr. Chiu.
About Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1518163088
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
