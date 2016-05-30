See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Rancho Cucamonga, CA
Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD

Geriatric Medicine
4 (5)
18 years of experience
Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Chiu works at Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Med Offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Medical Offices
    10850 Arrow Rte, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Abdominal Pain
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 30, 2016
    She is friendly, makes us feel comfortable, professional, attentive and sensitive to our concerns. She takes time to explain and address any concerns we might have. We never feel rushed through an appointment. We highly recommend Dr. Chiu.
    Connie in Hemet, CA — May 30, 2016
    About Dr. Katharine Chiu, MD

    Geriatric Medicine
    18 years of experience
    English
    1518163088
    Education & Certifications

    NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Chiu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Chiu works at Kaiser Permanente Rancho Cucamonga Med Offices in Rancho Cucamonga, CA.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

