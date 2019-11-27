Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barrett-Avendano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO
Overview
Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Locations
The Women's Center12301 NE 10th Pl Ste 100, Bellevue, WA 98005 Directions (214) 694-1206
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have attended Dr Avendano for over 10 years. She is so smart, thorough and knowledgeable. She takes the time to listen and get to the root of things. I highly recommend her!
About Dr. Katharine Barrett-Avendano, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1093731135
Education & Certifications
- SUNY, University At Buffalo
- Mt Clemens General Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
- University of California, Santa Cruz
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barrett-Avendano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barrett-Avendano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barrett-Avendano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Barrett-Avendano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barrett-Avendano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barrett-Avendano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barrett-Avendano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.