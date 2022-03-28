Dr. Katharina Graw-Panzer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Graw-Panzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katharina Graw-Panzer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Katharina Graw-Panzer, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Graw-Panzer works at
Pediatric Pulmonology501 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
We had a great interaction with Dr. Graw-Panzer on our first visit. She took her time and answered all our questions. She explained the logic of her care decisions in an easy way to understand.
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, French and German
- 1629252291
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Universitaet Hamburg, Fachbereich Medizin
- Sleep Medicine

Dr. Graw-Panzer speaks French and German.
