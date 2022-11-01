Overview

Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.



Dr. Komarovskiy works at Houston Endocrinology Center in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.