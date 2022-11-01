See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Shenandoah, TX
Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.5 (28)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center.

Dr. Komarovskiy works at Houston Endocrinology Center in Shenandoah, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Endocrinology Center
    150 Pine Forest Dr Ste 703, Shenandoah, TX 77384 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (936) 755-4238

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Nov 01, 2022
    I accidentally found her probably 15+ years ago - God sent me to her He showed me where to go I had never heard of her but I so thankful I went there - I knew my present diabetes Dr. wasn't doing me any good - he'd give me insulin samples, talk to me a few minutes and sent me on my way so he could file my insurance. I realized he really could have cared less when it came to my health which is so sad:-( Going down the road one day I just pulled in where she was located and made an appointment - best thing I have ever done. I just wish more Dr.'s could take lesson's from her, but of course it is not a "lesson" it comes from her caring heart! She listens to what you have to say, questions you about what you're doing, what problems you're having. When you leave her office you know that she is really taking care of you - she has been a Godsend to me. make you feel so comfortable. she will laugh with you and really gets to know you. If you have diabetes you really need to go see her!
    Donna Blackman — Nov 01, 2022
    About Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    • 1265694285
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Louisville Hospital
    • Richmond University Medical Center
    • Vinnica State Medical University
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kateryna Komarovskiy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komarovskiy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Komarovskiy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Komarovskiy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Komarovskiy works at Houston Endocrinology Center in Shenandoah, TX. View the full address on Dr. Komarovskiy’s profile.

    Dr. Komarovskiy has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komarovskiy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Komarovskiy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komarovskiy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Komarovskiy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Komarovskiy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

