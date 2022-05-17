Dr. Kateryna Bertuch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bertuch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kateryna Bertuch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kateryna Bertuch, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Vinnitsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.
Dr. Bertuch works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group31 Seymour St, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 496-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very happy with the continued care and concern I receive at each visit. Very knowledgeable and resourceful. Responds quickly to concerns.
About Dr. Kateryna Bertuch, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1811239817
Education & Certifications
- Nemyriv Central Regional Hospital
- Vinnitsia National Pirogov Memorial Medical University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bertuch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bertuch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bertuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bertuch works at
Dr. Bertuch has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bertuch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bertuch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bertuch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bertuch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bertuch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.