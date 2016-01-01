Dr. Katerina Teller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katerina Teller, MD
Dr. Katerina Teller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Jamaica Hospital Medical Center13420 Jamaica Ave, Jamaica, NY 11418 Directions (718) 206-6742
Jhmc Diagnostic and Treatment Center11120 Merrick Blvd, Jamaica, NY 11433 Directions (718) 206-9888
Tjh Medical Services PC9229 Queens Blvd Ste C1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 575-1992
Hospital Affiliations
- Jamaica Hospital Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Katerina Teller, MD
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1275592727
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Teller has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teller speaks Czech.
