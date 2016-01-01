Overview

Dr. Katerina Teller, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Teller works at TJH Medical services P.C. in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.