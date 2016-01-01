Dr. Katerina Riabova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riabova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katerina Riabova, MD
Overview
Dr. Katerina Riabova, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2007 152nd Ave NE Ste 13, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 633-0119
-
2
Santosh Agnani MD Ps2820 Northup Way Ste 105, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 822-8153
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riabova?
About Dr. Katerina Riabova, MD
- Psychiatry
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1265486880
Education & Certifications
- SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Riabova has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Riabova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Riabova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Riabova. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riabova.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riabova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riabova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.