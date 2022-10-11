Dr. Katerina Backus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Backus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katerina Backus, MD
Overview
Dr. Katerina Backus, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Backus works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
-
2
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
-
3
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery at Orlando2501 N Orange Ave Ste 514, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Backus?
We live in Port Orange. When our daughter broke her finger we were referred to Dr. Backus and boy am I glad. She was amazing with our daughter and what a breath of fresh air she has a great personality, is very knowledgeable and actually talked to us like normal human beings in language we understand! So happy to know if our daughter breaks another bone that we know who to see!
About Dr. Katerina Backus, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1326239872
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Backus has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Backus using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Backus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Backus works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Backus. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Backus.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Backus, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Backus appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.