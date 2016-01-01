Dr. Katelyn Zimmer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zimmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Zimmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Katelyn Zimmer, MD is a dermatologist in Madison, AL. She currently practices at Southeastern Skin Cancer & Dermatology and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Zimmer is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Southeastern Skin Cancer & Dermatology8331 Madison Blvd Ste 300, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 705-3000
Medical University of South Carolina135 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions (843) 792-3021Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
About Dr. Katelyn Zimmer, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- Female
- 1689028029
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
- Huntsville Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
