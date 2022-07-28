Dr. Katelyn Nevitt Dziedziejko, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nevitt Dziedziejko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Nevitt Dziedziejko, DMD
Overview
Dr. Katelyn Nevitt Dziedziejko, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Locations
Carolina Dental Group132 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 499-2934Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Recently moved and been searching for a new dentist. Found Dr. Nevitt..... and was very pleased with my initial visit. This was probably the most thorough initial visit/cleaning/checkup that I have ever had!
About Dr. Katelyn Nevitt Dziedziejko, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Nevitt Dziedziejko. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nevitt Dziedziejko.
