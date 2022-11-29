Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Klosterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD
Overview
Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brownsburg, IN. They graduated from University of Illinois College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hendricks Regional Health.
Locations
Brownsburg North Family Medicine5492 N Ronald Reagan Pkwy Ste 250, Brownsburg, IN 46112 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Klosterman is exceptional! Hands-down the most attentive physician I have ever seen and she combines expertise and a willingness to listen and discuss your concerns thoroughly. I HIGHLY recommend her! Office staff is great too – very friendly and professional!
About Dr. Katelyn Klosterman, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1003312422
Education & Certifications
- Ascension St. Vincent, Family Medicine Residency
- University of Illinois College of Medicine
- Family Practice
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendricks Regional Health
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Klosterman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Klosterman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Klosterman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Klosterman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Klosterman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Klosterman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Klosterman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.