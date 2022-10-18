Overview

Dr. Katelin Haley, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewes, DE. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beebe Medical Center.



Dr. Haley works at Atlantic Adult & Pediatric Medicine in Lewes, DE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.