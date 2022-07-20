Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD
Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine.
Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 274-7505
she's very knowledgeable and very nice. she has a great staff too! i see her for Parkinson's and she's helped me alot!
- University of Washington, Seattle
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Longfellow has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longfellow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Longfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longfellow.
