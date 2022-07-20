See All Neurologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD

Neurology
3.5 (15)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine.

Dr. Longfellow works at Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St Fl 5, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 274-7505

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Difficulty With Walking
Myoclonus
Essential Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acute Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Essential Blepharospasm Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hemifacial Spasm Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Leukodystrophy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Diseases Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Jul 20, 2022
she's very knowledgeable and very nice. she has a great staff too! i see her for Parkinson's and she's helped me alot!
shelley w. — Jul 20, 2022
About Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD

  • Neurology
  • English
  • 1245469279
Education & Certifications

  • University of Washington, Seattle
  • Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
  • Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Katelan Longfellow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Longfellow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Longfellow has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Longfellow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Longfellow works at Franciscan Neurology Associates at St. Joseph in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Longfellow’s profile.

Dr. Longfellow has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Myoclonus and Essential Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Longfellow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Longfellow. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Longfellow.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Longfellow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Longfellow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

