Dr. Kate Temme, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate Temme, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Wayne, PA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 145 King of Prussia Rd # 305, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 902-4863
-
2
Penn Sports Medicine Weightman Hall235 S 33rd St Ste 1, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 662-3340Friday8:00am - 12:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Temme listens to your statements and evaluates your condition with your input in mind. She is sure to educate you during each step of diagnosis and treatment. she is very available if there is a change in condition or increase in pain. she completely works with you as a team approach to your care.
About Dr. Kate Temme, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1306092325
Education & Certifications
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temme has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temme accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Temme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Temme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temme.
