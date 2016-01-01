See All Dermatologists in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Kate Gerber, MD

Dermatology
5 (19)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kate Gerber, MD is a dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. Dr. Gerber completed a residency at University of South Florida / College of Medicine. She currently practices at Orchid Dermatology and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gerber is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Orchid Dermatology
    5301 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-2900
  2. 2
    Orchid Dermatology
    950 S Tamiami Trl Ste 206, Sarasota, FL 34236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 761-2900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pigmentation Disorders Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan
  • Tricare

About Dr. Kate Gerber, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1750600359
Education & Certifications

  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
  • University Hospital and Medical Center
  • FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
  • University of Florida
  • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
