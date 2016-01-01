Dr. Kate Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Gerber, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate Gerber, MD is a dermatologist in Bradenton, FL. Dr. Gerber completed a residency at University of South Florida / College of Medicine. She currently practices at Orchid Dermatology and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Gerber is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
1
Orchid Dermatology5301 4th Avenue Cir E, Bradenton, FL 34208 Directions (941) 761-2900
2
Orchid Dermatology950 S Tamiami Trl Ste 206, Sarasota, FL 34236 Directions (941) 761-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
About Dr. Kate Gerber, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750600359
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- University Hospital and Medical Center
- FL STATE UNIV COLL OF MED
- University of Florida
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Admitting Hospitals
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Intertrigo and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.