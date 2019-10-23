Overview

Dr. Kate O'Heelan, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lincoln, RI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. O'Heelan works at Coastal Medical Inc in Lincoln, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.