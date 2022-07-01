Dr. Kate Nellans, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nellans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Nellans, MD
Dr. Kate Nellans, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City1001 Franklin Ave Rm 110, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (866) 912-1823
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Nellans relieved my pain almost immediately. She and her staff could not have been more professional and welcoming and just made you feel comfortable. She was referred to me by 4 separate people, and it was a great choice.
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
