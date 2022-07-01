Overview

Dr. Kate Nellans, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Nellans works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Garden City in Garden City, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.