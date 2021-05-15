Dr. Kate Musello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Musello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Musello, MD
Dr. Kate Musello, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They graduated from Medical College Penn.
Kate M Musello MD881 Lead Ave Se, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 242-6899Friday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
She is professional, extremely knowledgeable and takes time to connect and explain. Absolutely the best doctor I have ever had. I have been a patient for many years.
About Dr. Kate Musello, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Medical College Penn
Dr. Musello has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Musello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Musello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Musello. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Musello.
