Dr. Kate McClain, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate McClain, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kate McClain, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Kansas City, MO.
Dr. McClain works at
Locations
-
1
Independence Family Dental Care14227 E Highway 40 Hawthorne Sq, Kansas City, MO 64136 Directions (816) 371-3396Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClain?
I really like the service she provides. She makes her patients feel very comfortable. She always works with each patient and the funds they have available. She makes each patient feel like they are the most important person in her office.
About Dr. Kate McClain, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1639430010
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClain has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClain accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. McClain using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. McClain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClain works at
18 patients have reviewed Dr. McClain. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.