Overview

Dr. Kate Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.



Dr. Lee works at Family Healthcare Associates in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.