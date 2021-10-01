See All Ophthalmologists in Richardson, TX
Dr. Kate Lee, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kate Lee, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED.

Dr. Lee works at Family Healthcare Associates in Richardson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Stye and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Key-Whitman Eye Center Richardson
    2821 E President George Bush Hwy Ste 100, Richardson, TX 75082 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 771-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Stye
Retinal Dystrophy
Diplopia
Stye
Retinal Dystrophy
Diplopia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 01, 2021
    Dr. Lee is wonderful. I finally found a doctor that will listen to my concerns without looking at their watch. She discussed options for the several issues I have with my eyes explaining what each involved,possible side effects and the outcomes.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Kate Lee, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619130895
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • Harbor Hospital
    • UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
    • University of Florida
    • Ophthalmology
