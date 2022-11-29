Overview

Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center and Kootenai Health.



Dr. Kuhlman-Wood works at OSI Hand Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.