Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (32)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Gritman Medical Center and Kootenai Health.

Dr. Kuhlman-Wood works at OSI Hand Surgery in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    OSI Hand Surgery
    1233 N Northwood Center Ct, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 758-0716
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Coeur d'Alene Plastic Surgery
    1875 N Lakewood Dr Ste 103, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 758-0486
    Monday
    11:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gritman Medical Center
  • Kootenai Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Finger Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Hand Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Conditions Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wear and Tear Arthritis Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (31)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2022
    Dr. Kuhlman-Wood is extremely skilled. I trust her with my life, and she has literally saved mine. I know first hand she wants the best for her patients. We are extremely fortunate to have a doctor of her caliber in our community.
    — Nov 29, 2022
    About Dr. Kate Kuhlman-Wood, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629268255
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor Coll Med Hosps
    • University of Washington, Seattle
    • University of Washington
    • E Tn State Univ J H Quillen Coll Of Med
    • Washington State University
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
