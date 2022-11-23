Dr. Kate Kolstad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kolstad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Kolstad, MD
Overview
Dr. Kate Kolstad, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Ventura, CA.
Dr. Kolstad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Ventura clinic133 W Santa Clara St, Ventura, CA 93001 Directions (805) 521-6047
-
2
UCLA Health1187 Coast Village Rd Ste 10A, Montecito, CA 93108 Directions (805) 521-6043
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kolstad?
Dr Kolstad worked like a detective to diagnose my autoimmune condition. I'm so grateful to her for her skill and extremely thorough questions and examination.
About Dr. Kate Kolstad, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1902240203
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kolstad has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kolstad using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kolstad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kolstad works at
Dr. Kolstad has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kolstad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kolstad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kolstad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.