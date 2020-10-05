Dr. Kate Johnson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kate Johnson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kate Johnson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Dr. Johnson works at
A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center2001 S Shields St Ste F, Fort Collins, CO 80526 Directions (970) 493-4660
Loveland Office3880 Grant Ave Ste 140, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 820-3999Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pm
Alpha Family Medicine Inc1202 Cleveland Ave, Cheyenne, WY 82001 Directions (307) 632-1657
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
You want a caring, heart warming and very sensitive Doctor to care for your painful feet...call Dr. Kate.
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780977868
Dr. Johnson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnson has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.