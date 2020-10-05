Overview

Dr. Kate Johnson, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.



Dr. Johnson works at A Step Ahead Foot & Ankle Center in Fort Collins, CO with other offices in Loveland, CO and Cheyenne, WY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.